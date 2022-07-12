First win for Bangladesh on West Indies tour

Shoriful Islam (4-34) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (3-36) were the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers as they restricted the hosts to just 149

Mahmudullah (L) and Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan (2L) of Bangladesh being congratulated by Shai Hope (2R) and Jayden Seales (R) of West Indies afterwinning the 1st ODI match between West Indies and Bangladesh at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana. Pic/AFP

Bangladesh scored its first win on the tour of West Indies with a six-wicket victory in the first One-Day International.

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl in a match reduced to 41 overs per innings because of a wet outfield. The West Indies struggled to get going and posted an unchallenging 149-9, with No. 3 Shamarh Brooks leading the scoring with a 66-ball 33. Shoriful Islam (4-34) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (3-36) were the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers.

Bangladesh reached the target with 55 balls to spare, scoring 151-4 in 31.5 overs. Mahmudullah top scored with an unbeaten 41 off 69 deliveries. WI won both Tests and the T20I series 2-0.

