Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers help West Indies clinch T20I series vs Bangladesh

Nicholas Pooran hits 6 during the third and final T20 International match between West Indies and Bangladesh. Pic/ AFP

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran smashed an unbeaten 74 off just 39 balls, embellished with five maximums, as the hosts romped to an easy five-wicket victory over Bangladesh with 10 balls to spare to complete a 2-0 T20 International series win at the Providence Stadium on Friday (IST).

The 26-year-old left-hander played an array of superb strokes on both sides of the wicket as he made his fourth T20I half-century in his last five innings. Set a challenging target of 164 in the final contest, Pooran ended the match in grand style with a magnificent straight six and held the pose for emphasis. He was named the 'Player of the Match' and 'Man of the Series'.

Opener Kyle Mayers added 55 off 38 balls at the top of the order, combining with Pooran in a record 85-run fourth-wicket partnership to pull the run chase around from a 43/3 in the seventh over. Mayers too was dominant, and his stay at the crease was highlighted by a majestic hook for six over deep-square as he continued the rich form which saw him earn the 'Man of the Series' for the recent Test series clean sweep.

Pooran smashed five fours and five sixes, racing to his ninth T20I half-century in the 15th over with a six over long on. Mayers, who has two fours and five sixes of his own, had earlier reached his maiden T20I half century off 33 balls at the start of the 14th over with a straight six off off-spinner Mosadek Hossain.

Pooran later lauded the team effort on CWI Media. "That is something I always wanted to do, make runs and be there to win the match for the team at the end. I think we are building well as a team and we look forward to continuously performing for the people of the West Indies," he said.

The win came on the heels of a 35-run victory for the West Indies at Windsor Park in Dominica, after the opening game at the same venue was rained off as a no-result.

The two teams will now play a three-match ODI series beginning at the Guyana National Stadium on July 10.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 163/5 in 20 overs (Litton Das 49, Afif Hossain 50; Hayden Walsh 2/25) lost to West Indies 169/5 in 18.2 overs (Kyle Mayers 55, Nicholas Pooran 74 not out) by five wicket.

