New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell slams record 24 off last over to beat Ireland

Updated on: 12 July,2022 08:05 AM IST  |  Malahide
New Zealand finished on 305-9 in 49.5 overs at Malahide in reply to Ireland’s 300-9.

Michael Bracewell smashed 24 runs in the last over, including a winning six off the penultimate delivery, as New Zealand beat Ireland by one wicket with one ball to spare in the series-opening One-Day International. New Zealand finished on 305-9 in 49.5 overs at Malahide in reply to Ireland’s 300-9.

The Black Caps seemed well out of the contest at 120-5 in the 22nd over when opener Martin Guptill was bowled for 51, but Bracewell took charge and blazed an unbeaten 127 off 82 balls, with the last of his seven sixes finishing the tense contest in style. The New Zealanders set a record by successfully chasing 20 off the 50th over. That surpassed the previous 50th-over best in an ODI chase by England against Australia in 1987.




Bracewell, who had two uncles and a cousin who played for New Zealand, sent Craig Young’s first two deliveries for four, launched a six over mid-wicket and then found the legside boundary again before securing victory with a six which cleared the rope at long on.

