Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Five city cricketers in Maha U 19 squad

Five city cricketers in Maha U-19 squad

Updated on: 16 December,2024 08:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Five city cricketers have been selected for the 16-member squad to represent the Maharashtra state schools team at the U-19 nationals to be held in Rajasthan next month. 

Representation pic

Five city cricketers have been selected for the 16-member squad to represent the Maharashtra state schools team at the U-19 nationals to be held in Rajasthan next month. Opening batter Aryan Deshmukh, wicketkeeper-batsman Yash Jadhav, left-arm spinner Chirag Modak and all-rounder Siddhant Roy (all from Maharshi Dayanand College, Parel) and off-spin bowling all-rounder Atharva Mayure (Ramniranjan Jhunjhunwala College, Ghatkopar) were rewarded for their performances during the state-level selection trials held at Hinganghat in Wardha on Thursday and Friday.




