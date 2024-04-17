Cricket Club of India selection trials for U-14, U-16

U-14 players must be born on or after September 1, 2010, while U-16 players must be born on or after September 1, 2008.

Representation Pic

The Cricket Club of India’s Cricket Academy will be conducting selection trials for U-14 and U-16 boys at the Brabourne Stadium on April 22 and 24 respectively.

Players must report at 9am with Aadhar cards for the trials which will be conducted by former Ranji players.

