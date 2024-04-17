Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Opinion polls predict a big zero for Ajit Pawar
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Now, EC wants you to help net errant netas
Salman Khan firing case: ‘Had no idea jobless tenants were on such a mission!’
Mumbai: Parking woes stall tree trimming efforts ahead of monsoon
Mumbai: Duo with MDMA worth Rs 4.5 cr nabbed
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Cricket Club of India selection trials for U 14 U 16
<< Back to Elections 2024

Cricket Club of India selection trials for U-14, U-16

Updated on: 18 April,2024 07:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

U-14 players must be born on or after September 1, 2010, while U-16 players must be born on or after September 1, 2008.

Cricket Club of India selection trials for U-14, U-16

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Cricket Club of India selection trials for U-14, U-16
x
00:00

The Cricket Club of India’s Cricket Academy will be conducting selection trials for U-14 and U-16 boys at the Brabourne Stadium on April 22 and 24 respectively.


Also Read: WI skipper Powell wants Narine to come out of retirement for T20 W Cup


U-14 players must be born on or after September 1, 2010, while U-16 players must be born on or after September 1, 2008. 


Players must report at 9am with Aadhar cards for the trials which will be conducted by former Ranji players.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

cricket club of india sports news cricket news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK