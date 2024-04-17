Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Opinion polls predict a big zero for Ajit Pawar
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Now, EC wants you to help net errant netas
Salman Khan firing case: ‘Had no idea jobless tenants were on such a mission!’
Mumbai: Parking woes stall tree trimming efforts ahead of monsoon
Mumbai: Duo with MDMA worth Rs 4.5 cr nabbed
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > WI skipper Powell wants Narine to come out of retirement for T20 W Cup
<< Back to Elections 2024

WI skipper Powell wants Narine to come out of retirement for T20 W Cup

Updated on: 18 April,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

Top

Narine, who will turn 36 next month, last played for the West Indies in a T20I in August 2019 before retiring from international cricket in November last year to focus on franchise T20 leagues.

WI skipper Powell wants Narine to come out of retirement for T20 W Cup

Rovman Powell

Listen to this article
WI skipper Powell wants Narine to come out of retirement for T20 W Cup
x
00:00

West Indies captain Rovman Powell says efforts are on to convince the in-form Sunil Narine to come out of international retirement for this year’s T20 World Cup but the Kolkata Knight Riders star has so far “blocked everyone” who has tried to talk to him.


Also Read: Jaiswal, Gill and Shivam, Rinku may compete for T20 WC spots


Narine, who will turn 36 next month, last played for the West Indies in a T20I in August 2019 before retiring from international cricket in November last year to focus on franchise T20 leagues.


“For the last 12 months, I’ve been whispering in his ears, he’s blocked out everyone. Asked [Kieron] Pollard, [Dwayne] Bravo, [Nicholas] Pooran, hopefully before they select the team, they can crack his code,” Powell said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

west indies sunil narine t20 world cup kolkata knight riders sports news cricket news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK