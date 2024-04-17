WI skipper Powell wants Narine to come out of retirement for T20 W Cup

Narine, who will turn 36 next month, last played for the West Indies in a T20I in August 2019 before retiring from international cricket in November last year to focus on franchise T20 leagues.

Rovman Powell

West Indies captain Rovman Powell says efforts are on to convince the in-form Sunil Narine to come out of international retirement for this year’s T20 World Cup but the Kolkata Knight Riders star has so far “blocked everyone” who has tried to talk to him.

Narine, who will turn 36 next month, last played for the West Indies in a T20I in August 2019 before retiring from international cricket in November last year to focus on franchise T20 leagues.

“For the last 12 months, I’ve been whispering in his ears, he’s blocked out everyone. Asked [Kieron] Pollard, [Dwayne] Bravo, [Nicholas] Pooran, hopefully before they select the team, they can crack his code,” Powell said.

