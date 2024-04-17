Jaiswal, Gill and Shivam, Rinku may compete for T20 WC spots

The cut-off date for the provisional squad is May 1.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

The national selection committee is unlikely to blood any rookie IPL performer during the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Americas but a couple of tried-and-tested faces might have to brace up for disappointment when the squad is finalised by the end of this month. The cut-off date for the provisional squad is May 1.

It is understood that one among Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal might miss out but in case both proven performers are selected in the final 15, then only one among two finishers—Kolkata Knight Riders’s Rinku Singh and Chennai Super Kings’s Shivam Dube—will get the nod. The other close call could be for the second wicketkeeper’s slot where Sanju Samson has competition from Jitesh Sharma, KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan.