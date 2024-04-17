Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Opinion polls predict a big zero for Ajit Pawar
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Now, EC wants you to help net errant netas
Salman Khan firing case: ‘Had no idea jobless tenants were on such a mission!’
Mumbai: Parking woes stall tree trimming efforts ahead of monsoon
Mumbai: Duo with MDMA worth Rs 4.5 cr nabbed
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Jaiswal Gill and Shivam Rinku may compete for T20 WC spots
<< Back to Elections 2024

Jaiswal, Gill and Shivam, Rinku may compete for T20 WC spots

Updated on: 18 April,2024 07:48 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The cut-off date for the provisional squad is May 1. 

Jaiswal, Gill and Shivam, Rinku may compete for T20 WC spots

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Listen to this article
Jaiswal, Gill and Shivam, Rinku may compete for T20 WC spots
x
00:00

The national selection committee is unlikely to blood any rookie IPL performer during the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Americas but a couple of tried-and-tested faces might have to brace up for disappointment when the squad is finalised by the end of this month. The cut-off date for the provisional squad is May 1.


Also Read: Jay Bista slams century as Jain Irrigation Ltd win


It is understood that one among Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal might miss out but in case both proven performers are selected in the final 15, then only one among two finishers—Kolkata Knight Riders’s Rinku Singh and Chennai Super Kings’s Shivam Dube—will get the nod. The other close call could be for the second wicketkeeper’s slot where Sanju Samson has competition from Jitesh Sharma, KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2024 t20 world cup Shubman Gill Yashasvi Jaiswal kolkata knight riders chennai super kings Shivam Dube sports news cricket news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK