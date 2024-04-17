Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Opinion polls predict a big zero for Ajit Pawar
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Now, EC wants you to help net errant netas
Salman Khan firing case: ‘Had no idea jobless tenants were on such a mission!’
Mumbai: Parking woes stall tree trimming efforts ahead of monsoon
Mumbai: Duo with MDMA worth Rs 4.5 cr nabbed
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Jay Bista slams century as Jain Irrigation Ltd win
<< Back to Elections 2024

Jay Bista slams century as Jain Irrigation Ltd win

Updated on: 18 April,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Sent in to bat, Jain Irrigation piled up a massive 216 for four wickets from their quota of 20 overs with Bista’s  55-ball innings comprising 11 fours and nine sixes. No. 4  Sairaj Patil scored an unbeaten 48 (21 balls, 3x4,4x6). 

Jay Bista slams century as Jain Irrigation Ltd win

Jay Bista

Listen to this article
Jay Bista slams century as Jain Irrigation Ltd win
x
00:00

Captain and opening bat Jay Bista smashed a fine century (122) as Jain Irrigation beat Bank of Baroda Sports Club by a convincing 51 runs in the MCA Corporate ‘A’ Division semi-final match at the Dr DY Patil SA ground, Nerul, on Tuesday.


Also Read: St Stanislaus beat St Joseph’s to win Champions Cup hockey


Sent in to bat, Jain Irrigation piled up a massive 216 for four wickets from their quota of 20 overs with Bista’s  55-ball innings comprising 11 fours and nine sixes. No. 4  Sairaj Patil scored an unbeaten 48 (21 balls, 3x4,4x6). 


In reply, Bank of Baroda started well with opener Chetan Bisht scoring 63 (43-balls, 6x4,3x6), but Jain Irrigation’s left-arm  pacer Royston Dias took an impressive 3-15 while medium pacer Sairaj Patil took 2-30 as BoB were bowled out for 165.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports news cricket news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK