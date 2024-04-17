Jay Bista slams century as Jain Irrigation Ltd win

Sent in to bat, Jain Irrigation piled up a massive 216 for four wickets from their quota of 20 overs with Bista’s 55-ball innings comprising 11 fours and nine sixes. No. 4 Sairaj Patil scored an unbeaten 48 (21 balls, 3x4,4x6).

Jay Bista

Captain and opening bat Jay Bista smashed a fine century (122) as Jain Irrigation beat Bank of Baroda Sports Club by a convincing 51 runs in the MCA Corporate ‘A’ Division semi-final match at the Dr DY Patil SA ground, Nerul, on Tuesday.

In reply, Bank of Baroda started well with opener Chetan Bisht scoring 63 (43-balls, 6x4,3x6), but Jain Irrigation’s left-arm pacer Royston Dias took an impressive 3-15 while medium pacer Sairaj Patil took 2-30 as BoB were bowled out for 165.

