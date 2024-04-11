Breaking News
MCA invite ex-International cricketers to apply for Cricket Improvement Committee post

Updated on: 11 April,2024 08:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

New CIC to be finalised by end of April

MCA invite ex-International cricketers to apply for Cricket Improvement Committee post

The Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai team with the Ranji Trophy at the Wankhede Stadium last month. PIC/ATUL KAMBLE

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has begun their preparations for the 2024-25 domestic season. On Wednesday, MCA invited applications for the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC). Former India opener Lalchand Rajput headed the outgoing CIC comprising members Sahil Kukreja and Preeti Dimri.


Mumbai emerged triumphant in five tournaments last season, which included a 42nd Ranji Trophy title, Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, Women’s U-19 One-Day Trophy, Vijay Merchant Trophy (U-16 boys) and West Zone U-14 Championship.


“Interested former international cricketers are requested to send their application [for the CIC post] before 25th April,” MCA secretary Ajinkya Naik and Jt secretary Deepak Patil said on the association's website.

MCA is planning to appoint a new CIC by April end and start off-season camps in June.  

