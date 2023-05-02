Five teams to compete for top honours at Mitsui Shoji T20 League

Mumbai Police City Riders, Shivaji Park Warriors, Bandra Heroes, Ghatkopar Jets and Thane Marathas will compete in the double-leg round robin league that began on Monday evening

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Five teams will compete for top honours as the Mitsui Shoji T20 League at the Mumbai Police Gymkhana ground, Marine Drive. The annual league was not conducted for the last three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mumbai Police City Riders, Shivaji Park Warriors, Bandra Heroes, Ghatkopar Jets and Thane Marathas will compete in the double-leg round robin league that began on Monday evening.

“When we started this league in 2011, there were hardly any T20 tournaments, but now there are so many new leagues which is really good for Mumbai cricket,” said Jwala Singh, founder of the league that carries a total prize money of R2 lakh, including cash awards for the man of the match.