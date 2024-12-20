In the Test series against New Zealand, Joe Root garnered 218 runs with an average of 43.60 and a strike rate of 83.1 in three matches. Joe Root ended the Test series against New Zealand by breaking Pakistan's Javed Miandad's record for the most runs against the Kiwis in Test cricket

Joe Root (Pic: File Pic)

Former England cricketer weighs in on Joe Root's chances of overtaking Tendulkar for elusive Test feat

Former England cricketer James Foster feels Joe Root has a very good chance to surpass legendary Sachin Tendulkar and become the leading Test run-scorer.

Former England cricketer James Foster thinks Joe Root has a very good chance of legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar and become the player with the most Test runs.

Joe Root has been in exceptional form in red-ball cricket for the past couple of years. With the hunger and drive he has expressed to score runs, Root has caused a debate among fans and former cricketers about something that was believed to be untouched.

With another Test series filled with runs for Joe Root, he is now shy of 2,949 runs from levelling Sachin Tendulkar's record of the most Test runs which is 15,921 runs.

Former England cricketers have thought about the longevity of Joe Root's career and the possibility of surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's untouched record.

Foster weighed in on the possibility of Joe Root going past Sachin and admits he has a good shot at establishing himself as the leading run-scorer in the format.

"Joe is a world-class player. Joe continues to keep evolving his game. He has played so much cricket, but he is still very hungry. He just loves it. Anyone with that ability and quality who still has the hunger to perform and play cricket. He has probably got a very good chance," Foster told ANI.

Joe Root ended the Test series against New Zealand by breaking Pakistan's Javed Miandad's record for the most runs against the Kiwis in Test cricket. Root overshadowed Miandad's tally of 1,919 runs with his 1,925 runs.

Notably, Root is also the leading run-getter in Test format against India, with 2846 runs to his name. Root is just the second player to be a leading run-scorer against two nations after Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara.

The former wicketkeeper batter is the leading run-scorer in Test format against Pakistan (2911) and Bangladesh (1816). Root has amassed 1006 runs in the red-ball format in New Zealand, making him the first touring player to achieve the feat.

With eight fifty-plus scores, Root holds the most number of half-centuries by a visiting player in New Zealand.

Overall, Root has 12,972 runs to his name, averaging 50.87 in 152 matches, laced with 36 centuries and 65 fifties.

(With ANI Inputs)