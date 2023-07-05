Praveen Kumar stays in Multan Nagar, Meerut, and played a key role in India's 2008 CB series win under MS Dhoni in Australia

Praveen Kumar (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Former Indian pacer Praveen Kumar narrowly escapes fatal accident in Meerut x 00:00

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar and his son reportedly met with a car accident in Uttar Pardesh's Meerut when a canter rammed into their vehicle at high speed.

The accident took place late on Tuesday night when Praveen was coming from Pandav Nagar.

The car was badly damaged, but Praveen and his son had a narrow escape.

The driver of the canter has reportedly been arrested by the local police.

Praveen stays in Multan Nagar, Meerut, and played a key role in India's 2008 CB series win under MS Dhoni in Australia. He played six Tests, 68 ODIs and 10 T20Is for India, besides featuring in 119 IPL matches.