Harbhajan Singh has represented Team India in 103 Test matches and has bagged 417 wickets. With the willow, he has accumulated 2,224 runs, including two centuries and nine half-centuries. The 45-year-old has also represented India in 236 ODI matches and has claimed 269 wickets. He has 1,237 runs to his name in the 50-over format

Former Team India cricketer Harbhajan Singh during his visit to Eknath Shinde's residence in Thane

Former Team India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde at his Thane residence.

The former cricketer visited the city on the occasion of the Member of Parliament Sports Competition tournament. During the meeting, he discussed different ways to promote sporting culture in Thane and ensure that the youth are being trained under the best coaches.

Deputy CM, Eknath Shinde's son, Shrikant, who is a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Kalyan, has shared a post on his official social media handle, which reads, "The Prime Minister of the country, Hon. Shri. Narendraji Modi, is implementing the "Parliamentary Sports Festival - Fit Youth for Developed India" initiative across the country. Under this, like last year, "Khasdar Krida Sangram" has been organized this year too". Taking to X:

देशाचे पंतप्रधान मा. ना. श्री. नरेंद्रजी मोदी साहेबांच्या संकल्पनेतून देशभरात "सांसद खेल महोत्सव - फिट युवा फॉर विकसित भारत'' उपक्रम राबविण्यात येत आहे. याच्या अंतर्गतच गेल्या वर्षी प्रमाणे यंदाही "खासदार क्रीडा संग्राम"चे आयोजन करण्यात आले आहे. आज या उपक्रमाचा भव्य असा उद्घाटन… pic.twitter.com/LUO9WClUHa — Dr Shrikant Lata Eknath Shinde (@DrSEShinde) August 29, 2025

The Jalandhar-born cricketer has also featured in 28 T20I matches, in which he has 25 wickets. The right-hander has also scored 108 runs in the shortest format of the game.

Apart from his international statistics, Harbhajan has played 198 First-Class matches and has registered 115 scalps to his name. He also has 4255 runs in the format.

Coming to the current Team India, the "Men in Blue" will now engage in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The continental event will kick off on September 9. The "Men in Blue" will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a clash against the UAE.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian pack, and Shubman Gill has been appointed as his deputy for the marquee event. Shubman also led Team India to a 2-2 draw in the recently concluded five-match Test series against England.

India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel.