Gamdevi beat Young Comrades by 64 runs

Batting first, Gamdevi CC piled up a challenging total of 206-9 in 35. Later, they restricted Young Comrade to 142-9 from their quota of 35 overs
Gamdevi Cricket Club defeated Young Comrades CC by 64 runs in a Group-G match of the 3rd MCA U-19 cricket tournament at Shivaji Park on Tuesday.
The highlight of Gamdevi’s win was a half-century of Aryan Sakapal (57) and disciplined bowling performance of Zenith Sachdev, who picked four wickets, giving away 35 runs.