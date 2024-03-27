Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘My son said he was going to get a vada pav with his friends’
Thane: Taunts, not extortion, led to Badlapur murder
Mumbai: Sion bridge to be shut from tomorrow
Mumbai: Pool stop, full stop at Shivaji Park
Mumbai: BMC makes U-turn, says 3 men fell in water tank with ‘faeces’
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Gamdevi beat Young Comrades by 64 runs
<< Back to Elections 2024

Gamdevi beat Young Comrades by 64 runs

Updated on: 27 March,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Batting first, Gamdevi CC piled up a challenging total of 206-9 in 35. Later, they restricted Young Comrade to 142-9 from their quota of 35 overs

Gamdevi beat Young Comrades by 64 runs

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Gamdevi beat Young Comrades by 64 runs
x
00:00

Gamdevi Cricket Club defeated Young Comrades CC by 64 runs in a Group-G match of the 3rd MCA U-19 cricket tournament at Shivaji Park on Tuesday. 


Also Read: Lahiri on LIV-OWGR stand-off: Top players may miss Paris Oly


Batting first, Gamdevi CC piled up a challenging total of 206-9 in 35. Later, they restricted Young Comrade to 142-9 from their quota of 35 overs. 


The highlight of Gamdevi’s win was a half-century of Aryan Sakapal (57) and disciplined bowling performance of Zenith Sachdev, who picked four wickets, giving away 35 runs. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

cricket news sports sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK