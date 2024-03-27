Breaking News
Lahiri on LIV-OWGR stand-off: Top players may miss Paris Oly

Updated on: 27 March,2024 07:55 AM IST  |  Gurugram
PTI

The reality of the situation is what it is. And within that framework, you have to find a way to qualify,” said Lahiri, who will be competing at the Hero India Open this week, told reporters here

Lahiri on LIV-OWGR stand-off: Top players may miss Paris Oly

Anirban Lahiri. Pic/AFP

Lahiri on LIV-OWGR stand-off: Top players may miss Paris Oly
India’s Anirban Lahiri feels many top-ranked golfers may not qualify for the Paris Olympics due to the stand-off between LIV Golf and Official World Golf Ranking, saying it could prove to be a wake-up call for the world to take some action.


Lahiri, 36, plays in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf, which is not recognised by the Official World Golf Ranking, making it extremely tough for him to grab one of the 60 spots at the Games. “You know, it might be a situation where a lot of really good golfers are going to be in the Top 10, who could be playing for their countries, don’t make it to Paris. There’s no point in speculating on what ifs. The reality of the situation is what it is. And within that framework, you have to find a way to qualify,” said Lahiri, who will be competing at the Hero India Open this week, told reporters here.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

