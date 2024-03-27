Breaking News
No 1 Swiatek stunned Bops Ebden in last 8
No. 1 Swiatek stunned; Bops-Ebden in last 8

27 March,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Miami
Agencies |

No. 1 Swiatek stunned; Bops-Ebden in last 8

Iga Swiatek. Pic/AFP

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek was knocked out of the Miami Open after inspired Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova triumphed 6-4, 6-2 in their fourth round match on Monday. 


The 16th seed Alexandrova played brilliant attacking tennis from the outset to beat the Pole and leave the WTA tournament without any of the top three seeds in the quarter-finals with Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff also out. France’s Caroline Garcia upset World No. 3 Gauff beating the American 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 on Monday to advance to the quarter-finals, while World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka had been eliminated by Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina on Saturday.


Meanwhile, India’s Rohan Boppana and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden moved to the men’s doubles quarter-finals with a hard-fought win over Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski here.

Meanwhile, top seeds Bopanna and Ebden toiled for one hour 39 minutes before pulling off a 7-5, 7-6 (3) win over Monegasque Nys and Poland’s Zielinski in the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 on Monday night.

Bopanna, 43, and Ebden will take on Australia’s John Patrick Smith and Netherlands’s Sem Verbeek.

