Panthoi Chanu

Listen to this article Goalie Chanu is 1st Indian to play in Australian league x 00:00

Panthoi Chanu, the current goalkeeper of the Indian national women’s team, is all set to make history and become the first Indian footballer to play professionally in Australia.

Her groundbreaking achievement follows in the footsteps of Jyoti Chauhan, Kiran Pisda, and MK Kashmina, making her the fourth player to secure a contract abroad out of the 27 participants in the Women in Sports Elite Football Trials, second edition, organised collaboratively by Women in Sports, the AMPL Foundation, and the Football Players’ Association of India.

