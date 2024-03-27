Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘My son said he was going to get a vada pav with his friends’
Thane: Taunts, not extortion, led to Badlapur murder
Mumbai: Sion bridge to be shut from tomorrow
Mumbai: Pool stop, full stop at Shivaji Park
Mumbai: BMC makes U-turn, says 3 men fell in water tank with ‘faeces’
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Goalie Chanu is 1st Indian to play in Australian league
<< Back to Elections 2024

Goalie Chanu is 1st Indian to play in Australian league

Updated on: 27 March,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Her groundbreaking achievement follows in the footsteps of Jyoti Chauhan, Kiran Pisda, and MK Kashmina, making her the fourth player to secure a contract abroad out of the 27 participants in the Women in Sports Elite Football Trials

Goalie Chanu is 1st Indian to play in Australian league

Panthoi Chanu

Listen to this article
Goalie Chanu is 1st Indian to play in Australian league
x
00:00

Panthoi Chanu, the current goalkeeper of the Indian national women’s team, is all set to make history and become the first Indian footballer to play professionally in Australia.


Also Read: Di Maria gets death threat in Rosario


Her groundbreaking achievement follows in the footsteps of Jyoti Chauhan, Kiran Pisda, and MK Kashmina, making her the fourth player to secure a contract abroad out of the 27 participants in the Women in Sports Elite Football Trials, second edition, organised collaboratively by Women in Sports, the AMPL Foundation, and the Football Players’ Association of India.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

football sports sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK