Di Maria gets death threat in Rosario

The 36-year-old winger at Benfica in Portugal said recently he could play again for his boyhood club Rosario Central. He was currently in the United States touring with Argentina

Argentine police and prosecutors are investigating an anonymous death threat to football star Angel di Maria delivered in his hometown of Rosario.

Staffers of the Funes Hills Miraflores condominium, where the World Cup winner usually stays in the region, said they found a package containing a death threat to Di Maria’s family if he returned to play for one of the city clubs.

“That kind of threat brings a lot of social commotion and that is their aim—to make the population scared, hit public figures,” Esteban Santantino, who works in security for the local government, told broadcaster Todo Noticias.

