General Education in control against Dnyandeep

Centurion Akshat Joshi (left) and Aayush Chavan, who claimed four wickets. Pics/Shadab Khan

General Education Academy (Chembur) made a strong statement, posting 224-9 in 80 overs after electing to bat against Dnyandeep Seva Mandal (Nerul) in the semi-final of the Giles Shield cricket tournament at the Bombay Gymkhana on Tuesday.

The highlight of their innings was a brilliant knock by right-handed Akshat Joshi, who crafted a patient 110 off 195 balls, peppered with 16 boundaries. Joshi displayed impeccable technique, anchoring the innings in the face of challenging spells.

Anup Yadav was the standout bowler, delivering a remarkable spell of 3-15, while Umair Nadeem complemented him well with figures of 3-46.

Dnyandeep Seva Mandal finished Day One at 7-0 in two overs.

In the other semi-final at Parsee Gymkhana, RR Education Trust (Mulund) resumed their innings on Day Two, but a resilient bowling attack from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya (Vikhroli) saw them skittled out for just 135 in 61.4 overs.

Left-handed batter Shaurya Navale top-scored with 45, but off-spinner Aayush Chavan stole the spotlight with a fine spell of 4-55 in 27 overs. Advit Tiwari chipped in with 3-36 off 18 overs.

RR Education Trust’s batting collapse was evident as they found themselves at 35-5 early on. In their second innings, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya posted 116-6 in 34 overs by the end of Day Two, with Advait Joshi claiming three wickets for RR Education Trust.