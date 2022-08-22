Breaking News
Now, Munawar Faruqui’s Mumbai show cancelled, reason still a mystery
Maharashtra: Over 42,000 teaching jobs vacant for past 10 years in state
17-year-old kills self after jumping off 3-storey building in Vasai
Mumbai records 818 new Covid-19 cases and one death
Mumbai court extends Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till Sep 5
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > ENG vs SA Geoff Boycott issues Ashes warning to England after defeat in the 1st Test

ENG vs SA: Geoff Boycott issues Ashes warning to England after defeat in the 1st Test

Updated on: 22 August,2022 07:21 AM IST  |  London
IANS |

Top

In one of the most scathing attacks on the home team following their innings and 12-run debacle at Lord’s in the opening Test against South Africa, the former opener indicated that the visitors had completely deflated England following their run of four consecutive Test wins against New Zealand and India

ENG vs SA: Geoff Boycott issues Ashes warning to England after defeat in the 1st Test

Geoffrey Boycott


Legendary England cricketer Geoffrey Boycott has issued an ominous warning to Ben Stokes’s Test side following their innings defeat against South Africa, saying they won’t stand a chance of winning the Ashes next year at home if they dish out a similar display against Australia. 


In one of the most scathing attacks on the home team following their innings and 12-run debacle at Lord’s in the opening Test against South Africa, the former opener indicated that the visitors had completely deflated England following their run of four consecutive Test wins against New Zealand and India.

Also Read: ZIM vs IND: Team India eye clean sweep against weak Zimbabwe

“The way our batsmen dealt with the South Africa pace attack does not augur well for the Ashes next year in England. In the past three Ashes series—one home and two away—Australia’s quicks have blown us away,” Boycott wrote in his column for the Telegraph.


“So don’t tell me we are going to beat Australia next year after we play like that against South Africa at Lord’s. I watch people’s feet and hands when they face fast bowling. I don’t listen to what the coaches or players say.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
ben stokes test cricket cricket news sports news Ashes

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK