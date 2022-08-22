ENG vs SA: Geoff Boycott issues Ashes warning to England after defeat in the 1st Test

In one of the most scathing attacks on the home team following their innings and 12-run debacle at Lord’s in the opening Test against South Africa, the former opener indicated that the visitors had completely deflated England following their run of four consecutive Test wins against New Zealand and India

Legendary England cricketer Geoffrey Boycott has issued an ominous warning to Ben Stokes’s Test side following their innings defeat against South Africa, saying they won’t stand a chance of winning the Ashes next year at home if they dish out a similar display against Australia.

In one of the most scathing attacks on the home team following their innings and 12-run debacle at Lord’s in the opening Test against South Africa, the former opener indicated that the visitors had completely deflated England following their run of four consecutive Test wins against New Zealand and India.



“The way our batsmen dealt with the South Africa pace attack does not augur well for the Ashes next year in England. In the past three Ashes series—one home and two away—Australia’s quicks have blown us away,” Boycott wrote in his column for the Telegraph.

“So don’t tell me we are going to beat Australia next year after we play like that against South Africa at Lord’s. I watch people’s feet and hands when they face fast bowling. I don’t listen to what the coaches or players say.

