Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > ZIM vs IND Team India eye clean sweep against weak Zimbabwe

ZIM vs IND: Team India eye clean sweep against weak Zimbabwe

Updated on: 22 August,2022 07:10 AM IST  |  Harare
PTI |

Having done exceedingly well to not just turn up, but trump their hapless opponents on all fronts in the preceding two matches, India will enter the third and final ODI knowing well that the script is unlikely to change here on Monday

India skipper KL Rahul


A fancied Indian team is a shoo-in to complete a 3-0 ODI series sweep against a Zimbabwe side that has been struggling to put up even a semblance of a fight.


Having done exceedingly well to not just turn up, but trump their hapless opponents on all fronts in the preceding two matches, India will enter the third and final ODI knowing well that the script is unlikely to change here on Monday.

This will translate to the visiting team getting yet another opportunity to carry out experimentation keeping the bigger picture in mind, i.e, next year’s ICC World Cup.


Stand-in skipper KL Rahul has done quite well to keep the players motivated enough to go out in the middle, grab the chances with both hands, and cement their places in the side that are gearing up for big battles in the coming times.

