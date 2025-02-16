Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2025: GG win toss, opt to bowl against UPW

After failing to chase a total of 200-plus runs in the previous WPL 2025 match, Gujarat Giants will look to register their first win of the ongoing season

Ahead of the WPL 2025 match number three, Gujarat Giants captain Ashleigh Gardner won the toss and opted to bowl first against UP Warriorz.

The WPL 2025 match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz is underway at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium.

After failing to chase a total of 200-plus runs in the previous WPL 2025 match, Gujarat Giants will look to register their first win of the ongoing season.

On the other hand, UP Warriorz will look to begin its WPL 2025 campaign on a positive note.

After winning the toss, GG skipper Ashleigh Gardner said, "We'll have a bowl tonight. The dew plays a hard but I also think it is a hard ground to defend on. So we need to take wickets early. We batted really well in the first game, but today we need to be more clinical in the field and try to be really simple with ball in hand. No changes."

UP Warriorz captain Deepti Sharma said during the time of the toss, "Would have bowled as well. We have had good practice sessions and good match simulations, so looking forward to playing today. There were plenty of bonding sessions during the camps, so it feels like we know each other's strengths. Our four overseas are - Alana, Grace, Tahlia McGrath and Sophie (Ecclestone). Debut for Alana King and Kranti Goud."

WPL 2025, GG vs UPW squads:



Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Harleen Deol, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Vrinda Dinesh, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Uma Chetry(w), Deepti Sharma(c), Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Shweta Sehrawat, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud.

