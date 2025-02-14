Gill gains one place to move to 2nd, Rohit at 3rd in latest ICC ODI rankings

With just one week remaining until the start of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan and the UAE, it sets up a tight race for the premier position for batters in 50-over cricket during the eight-team tournament

Shubman Gill. Pic/PTI

India opener Shubman Gill gained one place to move to second spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings for batters with his captain Rohit Sharma at third spot on the back of timely centuries from both of them in the home series against England as they head into the Champions Trophy, beginning February 19. The Indian duo closed in on star Pakistan batter Babar Azam who maintained a narrow lead at the top of the chart. Gill, who made 112 in the Ahmedabad ODI on Wednesday, is just five rating points adrift of Babar while Rohit is within 13 rating points of the Pakistan right-hander following his splendid century (119) in Cuttack on February 9.

With just one week remaining until the start of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan and the UAE, it sets up a tight race for the premier position for batters in 50-over cricket during the eight-team tournament. Fakhar Zaman (13th), Kane Williamson (29th), Jos Buttler (38th), Devon Conway (equal 40th) and Joe Root (51st) are among the big names to re-enter the rankings for ODI batters following a recent return to 50-over cricket, while things are equally as tight near the top of the bowling ranks.

Just 18 rating points separates Rashid Khan, Maheesh Theekshana, Bernard Scholtz, Shaheen Afridi and Kuldeep Yadav in the top five for ODI bowlers, while the Indian duo of Ravindra Jadeja (11th) and Mohammed Shami (13th) sit just outside the top 10 following a recent return against England. Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi maintains a narrow lead at the top of the ODI rankings for all-rounders, with New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner (up two places to seventh) among the biggest movers this week ahead of the Champions Trophy.

