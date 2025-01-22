Gill’s appointment as vice-captain is forward-thinking move: R Ashwin

This could be a forward-thinking move, as the management might be considering who could take on the leadership role in the future,” he added

Ravichandran Ashwin has backed the Indian team management’s decision to appoint Shubman Gill as vice-captain for the Champions Trophy as a “forward-thinking move”, saying the top-order batter’s place in the side is more or less settled and he can be groomed as a future leader.

Off-spinner Ashwin, who retired during the recent Australia tour, seemed to suggest that there were not a lot of options available for the job. “Think about who else in the current squad could be considered for the vice-captain role. I’m not saying whether the decision to make Shubman Gill vice-captain was right or wrong, but the point raised is valid, especially since he was the vice-captain in the last series as well,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel on Sunday.

"I could be mistaken, but I believe he's also had some vice-captaincy experience in Test cricket. This could be a forward-thinking move, as the management might be considering who could take on the leadership role in the future," he added.

