Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Gills appointment as vice captain is forward thinking move R Ashwin

Gill’s appointment as vice-captain is forward-thinking move: R Ashwin

Updated on: 22 January,2025 07:35 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

This could be a forward-thinking move, as the management might be considering who could take on the leadership role in the future,” he added

R Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin has backed the Indian team management’s decision to appoint Shubman Gill as vice-captain for the Champions Trophy as a “forward-thinking move”, saying the top-order batter’s place in the side is more or less settled and he can be groomed as a future leader.


Also Read: "I did not allow my self-confidence to go down": Mohammed Shami


Off-spinner Ashwin, who retired during the recent Australia tour, seemed to suggest that there were not a lot of options available for the job. “Think about who else in the current squad could be considered for the vice-captain role. I’m not saying whether the decision to make Shubman Gill vice-captain was right or wrong, but the point raised is valid, especially since he was the vice-captain in the last series as well,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel on Sunday.


“I could be mistaken, but I believe he’s also had some vice-captaincy experience in Test cricket. This could be a forward-thinking move, as the management might be considering who could take on the leadership role in the future,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

