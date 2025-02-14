Girls, guts and glory!

Top international stars and India’s leading domestic talent look to excel as WPL-3 begins today

Gujarat Giants skipper Ashleigh Gardner (left), UP Warriorz’s Deepti Sharma, Meg Lanning of Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Smriti Mandhana and Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (right) are all smiles as they pose with the Women’s Premier League Trophy at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara yesterday. Pic/BCCI; WPL

The Women’s Premier League is set to continue nurturing India’s emerging cricket talent while showcasing top-tier international players as the third edition kicks off with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Gujarat Giants here on Friday.

While the global superstars have brought immense value to the competition, the league’s true success lies in the rise of domestic players. The first two seasons witnessed several domestic talents like Shreyanka Patil and Saika Ishaque thrive under pressure, earning national call-ups and making their India debuts.

With each WPL season, the list of emerging Indian players continues to grow. With overseas stars like Alyssa Healy, Sophie Molineux and Kate Cross missing this edition due to injuries, the upcoming season presents a golden opportunity for both experienced domestic players and fresh talent to shine.

Defending champions RCB face a tough challenge in retaining their title, with key players from last season such as Sophie Devine, who has taken a break from cricket to “prioritise her well-being”, Molineux and Kate Cross (injuries), missing this edition.

Two-time runners-up Delhi Capitals have been the most consistent team in the tournament and will be eager to break their jinx of losing in the final.

DC have a strong batting line-up featuring Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland and Marizanne Kapp. Their bowling attack is equally formidable, with experienced players like Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Jess Jonassen and Radha Yadav in their ranks.

First season winners Mumbai Indians saw their bid for a second consecutive title fall short last year due to an over-reliance on their top five of Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Amelia Kerr.

This time, they will be hoping for greater contributions from the rest of their batting line-up. Meanwhile, both Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz will have new captains at the helm.

Senior India all-rounder Deepti Sharma takes over the UP Warriorz captaincy in the absence of Healy, who has opted out of the WPL to manage her injury.

For Gujarat Giants, Ashleigh Gardner has taken over leadership from fellow Australian Beth Mooney.

