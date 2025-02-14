Breaking News
Bhumika Rai steers National to victory

Updated on: 14 February,2025 08:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
National English School won their quarter-final against St Columba School by 11 runs at the PJ Hindu Gymkhana on Thursday

It’s National School (Virar) v Parag English School (Bhandup) and Shardashram Vidyamandir (Dadar) v  Oxford Public School (Kandivali) in the semi-finals of the MSSA-Late Manoramaben Apte Girls U-16 cricket tournament.


National English School won their quarter-final against St Columba School by 11 runs at the PJ Hindu Gymkhana on Thursday.


National opener, skipper and wicketkeeper Bhumika Rai top-scored with an unbeaten 32 off 29 balls. She thus bagged the player of the match award, an MSSA-SG voucher of Rs 2,000.

Brief scores
Sardar Vallabhai Patel 36-4 (Laxmi Saroj 3-8) lost to Parag English School40-0 in 4 overs (Tanish Sharma 18 not out, Swara Jadhav 16 not out) by 10 wkts.

St Joseph School 58-2 (Tanvita Yuvaraja 23 not out) lost to Oxford Public School 60-0 in 8.1 overs (Ria Thakur 31 not out, Dhruvi Trived 26 not out) by 10 wkts.

National English School 76-3 (Bhumika Rai 32 not out, Aanshu Pal 31) beat St Columba School 65-6 (Twisha Barot 3-21) by 11 runs.

