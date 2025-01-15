Deepti Sharma was very pleased with Pratika's performances in the first few matches at the highest level of the game. The big totals in the series may have given the impression that the matches are being played on a flat deck, but Deepti Sharma said the bowlers have also got help from the pitches

Deepti Sharma. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article "Given the number of matches they play, Ireland have done well against us": Deepti Sharma x 00:00

Team India all-rounder Deepti Sharma refused to read much into the uneven nature of the players against Ireland in the ODI series.

She said that Ireland's team has done quite well considering their inexperience and lack of exposure. Team India will look to clean sweep against Ireland in the third ODI, having won the previous two matches.

India won by six wickets in the series opener and then broke a slew of records to post their highest-ever total of 370/5 in the second game, which the hosts won by 116 runs. "See, firstly, there is no small or big team in cricket. It depends on how you look at it. Obviously, they have not played as many matches as the other teams. They have a different experience," Deepti Sharma said on the eve of the third match. "They are also doing good. Because, in the two matches they have played, it has been good. And, as a team, we have also done well.

"They come from a different place, and, they are not able to play as many matches too. That also matters," the senior India player added.

Pratika Rawal has been a stunning performer at the top of the order, forming a fine partnership with stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana. Deepti Sharma was very pleased with Pratika's performances in the first few matches at the highest level of the game.

"As a team, whenever we get a good start, it always gets easier for the middle order, for the upcoming batters. It helps us a lot. "I think, Pratik is a very good player. And, in the two matches, she has shown a lot of confidence."

The big totals in the series may have given the impression that the matches are being played on a flat deck, but Deepti Sharma said the bowlers have also got help from the pitches.

"It is a very good wicket. It is said that a flat track mostly helps the batters. But, I have seen in the two matches, that it was also very good from the bowling point of view. We have worked as a bowling unit," she said. Deepti thanked bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi for her consistent show with the ball. Regarding the Women's Premier League (WPL), she called it a great platform and thanked the BCCI for the "good initiative". Deepti, who has just completed 100 ODIs, said, "I think, obviously, it feels good. Because, I have represented my country 100 times... I have worn that blue jersey so many times. So, I feel very proud. "The family also feels good when you play 100 games. Even when you play 50 games, it feels good. More than that, it is important for me that I win as many matches as possible. I always keep that in mind."

(With PTI Inputs)