Team India eye clean sweep against Ireland in the third ODI

With another power-packed batting performance, the Indian team will be aiming to continue their impressive run and finish on a high note

Smriti Mandhana. Pic/AFP

A dominant India will fancy their chances of completing a clean sweep of the women’s ODI series against Ireland in the third and final match here on Wednesday, having recorded two convincing wins in the preceding games.

Pratika Rawal, after scoring her third half-century in just four innings, will be eager to translate her start into a maiden hundred. Her blistering opening partnerships with skipper Smriti Mandhana have been the biggest takeaway of the series. The duo added 156 runs for the first wicket in their previous outing.

