Team India eye clean sweep against Ireland in the third ODI

Team India eye clean sweep against Ireland in the third ODI

Updated on: 15 January,2025 07:56 AM IST  |  Rajkot
PTI |

Top

With another power-packed batting performance, the Indian team will be aiming to continue their impressive run and finish on a high note

Smriti Mandhana. Pic/AFP

A dominant India will fancy their chances of completing a clean sweep of the women’s ODI series against Ireland in the third and final match here on Wednesday, having recorded two convincing wins in the preceding games.


Also Read: BCCI likely to set limits to players' wives on tours along with other new measures


With another power-packed batting performance, the Indian team will be aiming to continue their impressive run and finish on a high note. 


Pratika Rawal, after scoring her third half-century in just four innings, will be eager to translate her start into a maiden hundred. Her blistering opening partnerships with skipper Smriti Mandhana have been the biggest takeaway of the series. The duo added 156 runs for the first wicket in their previous outing.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

