Breaking News
Mumbai cops raid man's house while investigating snatching case, recover 120 phones
Fire breaks out in Gyaneshwar Nagar of Bandra east, 20-25 huts destroyed
Sarpanch murder: Dhananjay Munde should stay out of cabinet, demands NCP MLA
RTO seizes two cars, suspends licences of drivers after accident on coastal road
Central and Western Railway to operate mega block on Sunday
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Got an incredible ability to put pressure back on to bowlers Aus coach on Rishabh Pant

"Got an incredible ability to put pressure back on to bowlers": Aus coach on Rishabh Pant

Updated on: 05 January,2025 07:42 AM IST  |  Sydney
PTI |

Top

Pant had laboured to 40 off 98 balls, taking multiple blows on his body during his 149-minute stay at the crease. Pant had said that he was not in a frame of mind to attack

Rishabh Pant enroute his 61 on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
"Got an incredible ability to put pressure back on to bowlers": Aus coach on Rishabh Pant
x
00:00

It was not at all surprising that Rishabh Pant bulldozed the Australian attack with his stroke-play in the second innings but his ultra-defensive approach on the opening day indeed was, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said on Saturday.


Pant had laboured to 40 off 98 balls, taking multiple blows on his body during his 149-minute stay at the crease. Pant had said that he was not in a frame of mind to attack.


Also Read: "He’s tried everything within his capabilities": Manjrekar on Virat Kohli


Andrew McDonaldAndrew McDonald

Pant, though, went through the gears effortlessly in the second innings, hitting left-armer Mitchell Starc for two massive sixes. Scott Boland and Beau Webster were not spared either as they too were lofted for a six each in a whirlwind knock of 61.

“First of all, it’s not surprising, the way he plays. We were in fact a little bit surprised in the first innings, the way he went about his work. He’s got an incredible ability to put pressure back on to bowlers,” McDonald said, doffing his hat to one of India’s biggest match-winners in recent years.

However, Australia didn’t allow the wicket-keeper batter to completely  run away with the game as Pat Cummins dismissed him just when things looked like getting out of hand.

“We bounced in and out of a few plans there and [he] clearly kept taking on the boundary riders and was getting away with it. It was an innings that you would say was right for that time.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 border-gavaskar trophy Rishabh Pant India vs Australia test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK