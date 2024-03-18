Group Satellite CC clinch Insurance Shield title

13th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament organised by Oriental Insurance Company under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association at Cross Maidan on Saturday
Representational image. Pic/iStock
Group Satellite CC emerged champions by registering a comfortable 20-run victory over United Patni Industries CC in the Plate Division final of the 13th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament organised by Oriental Insurance Company under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association at Cross Maidan on Saturday.
