Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Group Satellite CC clinch Insurance Shield title
Group Satellite CC clinch Insurance Shield title

Updated on: 19 March,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

13th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament organised by Oriental Insurance Company under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association at Cross Maidan on Saturday

Group Satellite CC clinch Insurance Shield title

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Group Satellite CC emerged champions by registering a comfortable 20-run victory over United Patni Industries CC in the Plate Division final of the 13th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament organised by Oriental Insurance Company under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association at Cross Maidan on Saturday.


Also Read: "To get fluency in batting is little tough": Gavaskar on Pant ahead of IPL 2024



