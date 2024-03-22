Ahead of the IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians will play their first clash against Gujarat Titans. The match is scheduled to be played on March 22 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Jasprit Bumrah in 120 IPL matches, Jasprit Bumrah has bagged 145 wickets. He was part of the side in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. MI has been victorious in all the years

Jasprit Bumrah (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article IPL 2024: Jasprit Bumrah joins Mumbai Indians camp ahead of the tournament x 00:00

As the start of the IPL 2024 is just a few hours away, Mumbai Indians lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah has joined the MI camp. The Mumbai-based franchise took their official Instagram handle to update the news of their pacer's arrival. "🥵 𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐃𝐘 𝐓𝐎 𝐑𝐎𝐀𝐑 🔥 #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians | @jaspritb1", MI wrote. Taking to Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, in 120 IPL matches, Jasprit Bumrah has bagged 145 wickets. He was part of the side in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. MI has been victorious in all the years.

Also Read: IPL 2024 | "Virat Kohli is coming in fresh, which is what we are excited about": Bobat

The pacer will be expected to play a crucial role for the Mumbaikars. In the recently concluded series against England, Bumrah showcased his prowess. His six-wicket haul which bamboozled the English batting lineup was an exceptional spell to watch out for.

Mumbai Indians will play their first match against Gujarat Titans. The match is scheduled to be played on March 22 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The match has gained more hype due to Hardik Pandya's return to former franchise Mumbai Indians. Also, Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as the Mumbai Indians captain was the talk of the town.

Hardik Pandya who captained Gujarat Titans in the previous two years won the maiden IPL trophy for the franchise in its debut year. IN 2023, the Titans were defeated in the finals against Chennai Super Kings.

Ahead of the IPL 2024, Shubman Gill is named the new skipper of Gujarat Titans. The sensational right-hander finished as the league's highest run-scorer (890) in the 2023 edition. The 24-year-old will be excited to lead the Titans in IPL 2024.