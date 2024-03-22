Breaking News
IPL 2024: Cummins wants SRH to make an aggressive start against KKR

Updated on: 22 March,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Hyderabad
PTI |

T20s are hard. Kolkata’s a good team, but I just want to see a really aggressive start to the season,” said Cummins in a video posted by the SRH on their X account

Pat Cummins

Newly appointed Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper and Australian all-rounder Pat Cummins hopes his team can make an aggressive start in the IPL this season and gain some early grounds.


Also Read: IPL 2024: "He has a great cricketing brain": Kane Williamson backs Gill


Australia skipper Cummins was acquired for a whopping Rs 20.50 crore by Sunrisers during the last year’s player auction, and the Australian has replaced South African Aiden Markram as their captain.“A bit of planning to go and then just want to get off to a really good start. T20s are hard. Kolkata’s a good team, but I just want to see a really aggressive start to the season,” said Cummins in a video posted by the SRH on their X account.


