GT vs MI, WPL 2023 Dream11 Prediction: Pitch report, Playing XI, and more

With another series of nerve-wracking encounters on field taking centre stage starting March 4, all eyes will be fixated on who reigns over whom in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023

Women's Premier League (Pic Courtesy: wplt20.com)

With another series of nerve-wracking encounters on field taking centre stage starting March 4, all eyes will be fixated on who reigns over whom in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023. The players will look forward to going in with a renewed spirit when they take on their global counterparts to each stake their claim on the elusive trophy. Mumbai Indians will set up a blockbuster opening match squaring off against Gujarat Titans at DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

Also Read: WPL 2023 Preview: Beginning of a revolution for India's Gen-Next

The tournament will not only be about the creme-de-la-creme of world cricket with huge pay packets and reputations to play for but also for a fresh crop of cricketers with some noteworthy talent tucked within. The likes of Kaur, Rodrigues, and Verma will look to live up to their expectations, while adapting to pressure and arclights of a high-octane tournament like this.

Match Details:

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Match 1

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: March 4 at 7:30 PM IST

Also Read: Women's Premier League 2023: Mumbai Police issues prohibitory orders, shares list of banned activities around stadium

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: Pitch Report

The track is considered excellent for batting with shorter boundaries and quick outfield. Both teams will prefer chasing and the par score could be well around 180 at this venue.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans:

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophie Dunkley, Anna Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil

Mumbai Indians:

Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Mathews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht