Gujarat Giants ‘excited’ about home debut against RCB

Updated on: 14 February,2025 08:08 AM IST  |  Vadodara
IANS



In their home leg, Gujarat Giants will also face UP Warriorz on February 16 followed by Mumbai Indians on February 18

Gujarat Giants ‘excited’ about home debut against RCB

Gujarat Giants head coach Michael Klinger


Gujarat Giants are all set for their home debut as they take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening match of the Women’s Premier League at the brand-new Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium here today.


The first edition was held in Mumbai while the second was held in Delhi and Bangalore. Speaking ahead of the match, both head coach Michael Klinger and captain Ashleigh Gardner shared their thoughts on the team’s readiness for the season and their excitement about playing at home for the first time. “Our first three games are in front of a Gujarat crowd. Hopefully, not just from Vadodara, but fans from across the region will come in, wear orange, and support us. Last year, we had to play against RCB in Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in Delhi, and they had some big crowds there. It would be great if we can create the same atmosphere here,” said Klinger.


Gardner, who will lead the side for the first time, added, “We get to play in front of our home fans for the first time, which is exciting. I feel like we’ve built a really strong base with our fans, and hopefully, we can start the season the way we really want to — especially here at home, playing in front of our fans.”

In their home leg, Gujarat Giants will also face UP Warriorz on February 16 followed by Mumbai Indians on February 18. 

