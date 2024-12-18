Breaking News
Mumbai: Retired banker couple lose life savings in 10-day ‘digital arrest’
Mumbai: Many new outstation trains but where to park them?
Worli: 19-year old food stall worker dies in a freak accident
Mumbai: Cops arrest main agent in baby-selling racket
Mumbai: BMC to prepare emergency plan in case Tulsi dam bursts
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Gujarat Giants star Simran Shaikh receives grand welcome in Dharavi

Gujarat Giants star Simran Shaikh receives grand welcome in Dharavi

Updated on: 18 December,2024 05:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Simran made headlines as Gujarat Giants broke the bank to acquire her for Rs1.9 crore during the WPL 2025 auction, making her the most expensive player of the season

Gujarat Giants star Simran Shaikh receives grand welcome in Dharavi

Simran Shaikh (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Gujarat Giants star Simran Shaikh receives grand welcome in Dharavi
x
00:00

Uncapped batter Simran Shaikh received a grand welcome from her family and locals in Dharavi after she became the most expensive buy at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction.


Simran made headlines as Gujarat Giants broke the bank to acquire her for Rs1.9 crore during the WPL 2025 auction, making her the most expensive player of the season.


Excited locals gathered on the streets and burst crackers in celebration before the youngster's arrival. Her family members warmly welcomed her with garlands and cheers. Taking to X:


Also Read: Rohit Sharma feels the doors of Indian team are open for this player along with Pujara

Earlier in the WPL 2025 auction, a fierce bidding war between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants ensued for the uncapped batter. Starting with a base price of Rs5 lakh, Simran was eventually signed by the Gujarat-based franchise for a staggering Rs1.9 crore.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Simran shared her aspirations and admiration for Virat Kohli. "My dream is to meet Virat Kohli once. I just want an India jersey, and that's why I'm putting in all this effort," she said.

Reflecting on her journey, Simran acknowledged the support of her family and her determination to justify the franchise's faith. "I thank the GG (Gujarat Giants) family. After receiving such a huge amount, it's now my responsibility to perform for them. I thank my parents because, in my community, there isn't much support for such things, but they have always stood by me," she added.

Simran, who played for Gujarat Giants in the inaugural season, featured in nine matches.

Gujarat Giants' squad for WPL 2025: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Mannat Kashyap, Bharti Fulmali, Sayali Satghare, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Danielle Gibson, and Prakashika Naik.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai Gujarat Giants sports news cricket news Indian Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK