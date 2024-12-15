Breaking News
Simran stunned by Rs 1.9 cr deal from Gujarat

Updated on: 16 December,2024 06:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Simran was a member of the Mumbai and India E title-winning teams in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy and Challenger Trophy respectively

Simran stunned by Rs 1.9 cr deal from Gujarat

Simran Shaikh

Mumbai batter Simran Shaikh Simran, earlier with UP Warriorz, emerged the costliest uncapped India player after she was acquired by Gujarat Giants (GG) for R1.9 crore in the Women’s Premier League Player Auction in Bangalore on Sunday. Simran was a member of the Mumbai and India E title-winning teams in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy and Challenger Trophy respectively.


“I never imagined that a WPL team would buy me for such a huge amount. I am very happy that GG gave me a chance to play for them. I was just expecting that a team would take me for my base price of Rs 10 lakh,” a pleasantly surprised Simran told mid-day from Ahmedabad, where she is playing the Senior Women’s One Day Trophy. “I was watching the WPL auction with my teammates on television and everyone was excited when my name appeared. They prayed for me. And when GG took me, it was celebration time with everyone congratulating me.


Also Read: Spotlight on Nandini Kashyap, G Kamalini in WPL mini-auction


“I know my responsibility increases manifold now and I will give my best to win games in the WPL. I spoke with my parents and I want to do something for my family with this amount,” remarked Dharavi resident Simran. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians (MI) shelled out Rs 1.6 crore after a fierce bidding war with Delhi Capitals to get G Kamalini. The hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batter hit 44 not out in India’s nine-wicket win over Pakistan in the ongoing U-19 Asia Cup. Hailing from Madurai, Kamalini, 16, trains at the CSK Academy in Chennai.

With inputs from IANS

