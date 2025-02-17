Gujarat start favourites against Kerala

Gujarat, the champions of the 2016-17 edition, advanced to the semi-finals after thrashing Saurashtra by an innings and 98 runs

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Hosts Gujarat are unlikely to digress from their tried and tested template of out-batting oppositions with dogged first innings displays as they take on a gutsy Kerala in their Ranji Trophy semi-final beginning here on Monday.

Gujarat, the champions of the 2016-17 edition, advanced to the semi-finals after thrashing Saurashtra by an innings and 98 runs.

The victory was built on a formidable middle-order performance featuring Manan Hingrajia, Jaymeet Patel, and keeper Urvil Patel, who form the core of their batting unit this season.

On the other hand, it’s been an emotional journey for the Sachin Baby’s Kerala, who secured their second semi-final berth (since 2018-19) after a hard-fought quarter-final against Jammu & Kashmir that came via a slender one-run first innings lead.

