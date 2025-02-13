Ranji Trophy: Yashasvi Jaiswal set to feature for Mumbai

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 February,2025 07:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Mumbai chief selector Sanjay Patil told mid-day on Wednesday that the squad that took on Haryana has been retained while only Jaiswal has been added

Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. Pic/Ashish Raje

Ajinkya Rahane’s Mumbai team, who outclassed Haryana by 152 runs in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final at Kolkata on Tuesday, will be boosted by India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was named in the squad for their semi-final clash against Vidarbha starting on February 17 in Nagpur.


Mumbai chief selector Sanjay Patil told mid-day on Wednesday that the squad that took on Haryana has been retained while only Jaiswal has been added. 


Jaiswal, who made his ODI debut against England, scoring 15 in Nagpur last week and was at Ahmedabad with Rohit Sharma & Co, celebrating Team India’s 3-0 series win on Wednesday, will join the Mumbai team in Nagpur on Friday. 

Jaiswal and Shivam Dube are among the “non-travelling substitutes” for the Champions Trophy.

The inclusion of Yashasvi for this crucial game will be beneficial and will boost the Mumbai team’s morale,” Patil remarked.

