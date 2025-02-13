Bowlers shine For India, pacers Harshit Rana (2-31), Arshdeep Singh (2-33), Hardik Pandya (2-31) and Axar (2-22) were main wicket-takers

Shubman Gill celebrates his century in Ahmedabad yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Gill smashes century, India seals series by 3-0 x 00:00

Shubman Gill dazzled with his seventh ODI hundred, while the embattled Virat Kohli got a crucial fifty as India hammered England by 142 runs in the third and final match to complete a 3-0 series sweep for a perfect end to their Champions Trophy preparations here on Wednesday.

Gill’s 102-ball 112 was the highlight, but middle-order mainstays Kohli (52) and Shreyas Iyer (78) were also instrumental in pushing India to a formidable 356 in the first half after being put in to bat. Indian bowlers then took over the mantle to complete England’s demolition, bundling out the visitors for a mere 214 in 34.2 overs to complete a comprehensive victory.

Shreyas Iyer during his 64-ball 78 v England yesterday. Pic/AFP

Bowlers shine For India, pacers Harshit Rana (2-31), Arshdeep Singh (2-33), Hardik Pandya (2-31) and Axar (2-22) were main wicket-takers. There was no change in the script for English, who came crashing down against spin after a sparkling start against pace, which was provided by the pair of Ben Duckett (34) and Phil Salt (24) in tow. The slowness of the surface aided Indian bowlers as strike-making became difficult as the match progressed.

Earlier, Gill led the way with a fluent 112, while Kohli and Iyer also cashed in on ideal conditions in their last outing before the Champions Trophy, helping India set a 357-run target. Gill anchored India’s innings en route to his seventh ODI ton — 112 off 104 balls (14x4s, 3x6s) which also took his average past 60 in the format — while putting on two century stands with Kohli and Iyer to consolidate for India.

The India vice-captain Gill also achieved the unique feat of scoring a century each across the three international formats at the same venue. Gill, meanwhile, has also scored an IPL hundred here. Players given full freedom Skipper Rohit Sharma said players have the “freedom” to adopt their own methods and the management is not overly worried about occasional failures. “There is a bit of freedom in the squad to go out there and play the way you want. The World Cup (2023) was a perfect example of that. We want to continue to do that. There will be times it will not fall in place but that’s okay,” said Rohit.

