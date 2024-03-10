'Had opportunities to finish the game,' admits DC coach Batty

I think we had quite a few opportunities to finish off the game and close it out before the last couple of overs came

With 15 runs needed off 12 balls, Delhi Capitals were fancied to meet the equation and take a win over UP Warriorz to seal their qualification for the WPL knockouts. But what followed was something unimaginable, as Delhi went from 124-4 to 137 all out, to lose the match by a solitary run.

Head coach Jonathan Batty admitted the table-toppers had chances to finish the chase earlier instead of taking it deep. “I am trying to work out what happened in those last couple of overs at the moment. Cricket is a crazy game and I don’t think anything surprise me anymore in terms of what can happen in terms of the end of a game once the pressure is on. I think we had quite a few opportunities to finish off the game and close it out before the last couple of overs came.”

