'Had opportunities to finish the game,' admits DC coach Batty

Updated on: 10 March,2024 07:24 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

I think we had quite a few opportunities to finish off the game and close it out before the last couple of overs came

Jonathan Batty. Pic/AFP

Jonathan Batty. Pic/AFP

With 15 runs needed off 12 balls, Delhi Capitals were fancied to meet the equation and take a win over UP Warriorz to seal their qualification for the WPL knockouts. But what followed was something unimaginable, as Delhi went from 124-4 to 137 all out, to lose the match by a solitary run.


Head coach Jonathan Batty admitted the table-toppers had chances to finish the chase earlier instead of taking it deep. “I am trying to work out what happened in those last couple of overs at the moment. Cricket is a crazy game and I don’t think anything surprise me anymore in terms of what can happen in terms of the end of a game once the pressure is on. I think we had quite a few opportunities to finish off the game and close it out before the last couple of overs came.”


WPL 2024 cricket news sports sports news Sports Update
