Breaking News
Half-centurions Rossouw, Shaw power Delhi to 213-2 against Punjab

Updated on: 18 May,2023 08:40 AM IST  |  Dharamsala
PTI |

Already out of the Playoffs race, Delhi Capitals got off to a flying start with Prithvi Shaw smashing a 54 on his comeback after nearly a month

Delhi’s Rilee Rossouw during his unbeaten 82 against Punjab in Dharamsala yesterday. Pic/AFP

Top-order batter Rilee Rossouw found his mojo to slam his maiden IPL fifty as Delhi Capitals finally came to the party to post 213 for two against Punjab Kings, here on Wednesday. At the time of going to press, PBKS were 47-1 in six overs.


Already out of the Playoffs race, Delhi Capitals got off to a flying start with Prithvi Shaw smashing a 54 on his comeback after nearly a month. Shaw, who made his last appearance in this season’s IPL against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 20, returned to form to post a 36-ball 50, his first in 13 IPL innings. Shaw copped body blows from Rabada en route his 38-ball knock (7x4, 1x6) as he along with his skipper David Warner (46 off 31; 5x4, 2x6) gave the team their best start of the season.



The duo put up a 94-run opening stand, their highest this season before Rossouw took charge of the proceedings with his maiden IPL fifty that came in 25 balls. Rossouw took charge when he sent his South African teammate into orbit with a six over long-off. He followed it up with a boundary and then a sublime pick-up six over deep square leg as there was no looking back for the South African from there on.

