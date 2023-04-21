Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Hard work during Covid lockdown helped me attain peak form claims Siraj

Hard work during Covid lockdown helped me attain peak form, claims Siraj

Updated on: 21 April,2023 07:50 AM IST  |  Mohali
PTI |

He was also ranked the No. 1 ODI bowler for about two months earlier this year.

Hard work during Covid lockdown helped me attain peak form, claims Siraj

Mohammed Siraj successfully appeals against Atharva Taide. Pic/AFP

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Mohammed Siraj, who grabbed four wickets on Thursday to lead his side to a 24-run win over Punjab Kings on Thursday, credited the efforts he put in during the COVID-enforced lockdown for his success.


Siraj has emerged as one of the most impressive bowlers in international cricket across formats, shouldering the responsibility in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah for India. He was also ranked the No. 1 ODI bowler for about two months earlier this year.



Also Read: Mohammed Siraj approached for ‘inside news’, RCB pacer reports incident to BCCI ACU


“The lockdown was very important for me. I was quite down before that because I used to be expensive earlier. I focussed on my gym training, on my bowling and I wanted to do well,” Siraj told the broadcaster after RCB’s win.

