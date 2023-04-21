Hard work during Covid lockdown helped me attain peak form, claims Siraj

He was also ranked the No. 1 ODI bowler for about two months earlier this year.

Mohammed Siraj successfully appeals against Atharva Taide. Pic/AFP

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Mohammed Siraj, who grabbed four wickets on Thursday to lead his side to a 24-run win over Punjab Kings on Thursday, credited the efforts he put in during the COVID-enforced lockdown for his success.

Siraj has emerged as one of the most impressive bowlers in international cricket across formats, shouldering the responsibility in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah for India. He was also ranked the No. 1 ODI bowler for about two months earlier this year.

“The lockdown was very important for me. I was quite down before that because I used to be expensive earlier. I focussed on my gym training, on my bowling and I wanted to do well,” Siraj told the broadcaster after RCB’s win.

