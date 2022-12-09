Breaking News
Harmanpreet Kaur: No differences with Ramesh Powar

Updated on: 09 December,2022 07:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Indian women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur credited Powar for helping the team excel

Harmanpreet Kaur: No differences with Ramesh Powar

Ramesh Powar. Pic/Atul Kamble


Indian women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur refuted talk about differences with Ramesh Powar, who was their coach until Hrishikesh Kanitkar was appointed. In fact, she credited Powar for helping the team excel.


“There was nothing like that [no differences]. Whenever I have worked with him [Powar], I have always enjoyed it. We have grown as a team and learnt a lot from him. It’s a BCCI decision that he has moved to the NCA and whenever we will be at the NCA, he will always be available,” Kaur said on Thursday.




