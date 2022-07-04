Breaking News
Mumbai: Will speak to genuine activists, says Devendra Fadnavis on protests against Aarey car shed
Maharashtra: NIA yet to formally take over probe into killing of Amravati chemist, says Police
Mumbai: Brand-new Metro station, train come with leaky roofs
Mumbai: Rise in heart attack post Covid or vaccination cause for concern
Mumbai: Beware of chickenpox, schools warn parents, issue advisories
Karnataka's Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World 2022
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Harshal Patel stars with bat and ball as India win second T20 warm up

Harshal Patel stars with bat and ball as India win second T20 warm-up

Updated on: 04 July,2022 08:20 AM IST  |  Northamptonshire
ANI |

Top

Patel changed the course of India's innings and the game overall, clubbing 3 sixes and 5 fours in his knock of 54 before picking up two wickets with the ball to seal the win

Harshal Patel stars with bat and ball as India win second T20 warm-up

Harshal Patel during the second T20I v NZ . Pic/PTI


India rode on Harshal Patel's all-round performance as they survived a scare to seal a 10-run win against Northamptonshire at the Northampton County Grand in the second warm-up match on Sunday.

India struggled against the Northamptonshire bowlers, with Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi and Suryakumar Yadav all departing early.

The Indian team led by Dinesh Karthik, after losing 3 wickets for just 8 runs, was thriving in reaching 149 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs all thanks to Harshal Patel's spectacular knock of 54 runs in 36 balls. Harshal hit 3 sixes and 5 boundaries as India posted a competitive total on the board in their warm-up match.

Chasing 150 runs, Northamptonshire got off to a shaky start. The Indian pacers struck four wickets in the powerplay. Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel all struck once each.

Also Read: Geoffrey Boycott wants Virat Kohli to value his wicket

After this, a series of falling wickets continued and the Northamptonshire batsmen failed to put up a big partnership.

Northamptonshire lost five wickets for 54 runs. After this, the tail batter batted carefully and tried to take the team to the winning target but failed. Northamptonshire's most successful batsman was Saif Jab, he scored 33 runs. Apart from him, Emilio Gay scored 22 and Nathan Buck scored 18 runs.

Northamptonshire were bundled out for only 139 runs in 19.3 overs.




This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


 

team india t20 Harshal Patel dinesh karthik cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK