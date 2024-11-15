Haryana's Anshul Kamboj becomes only third bowler to claim all 10 wickets in Ranji Trophy, WATCH VIDEO

Anshul Kamboj aged 23 achieved the milestone in the Ranji Trophy match against Kerala at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium on the outskirts of Rohtak. Overall, Anshul Kamboj is the sixth Indian bowler to claim 10 wickets in a first-class match

Anshul Kamboj (Pic: X/@BCCIdomestic)

Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj scripted history by becoming the third bowler in the Ranji Trophy to claim all 10 wickets in an innings.

Anshul Kamboj aged 23 achieved the milestone in the Ranji Trophy match against Kerala at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium on the outskirts of Rohtak.

Anshul Kamboj returned with the figures of 10 wickets for just 49 runs in 30.1 overs. Taking to X:

Watch 📽️ Haryana Pacer Anshul Kamboj's record-breaking spell in the 1st innings against Kerala 👌👌#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/RcNP3NQJ2y — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 15, 2024

Premangshu Chatterjee of Bengal (10/20 vs Assam, 1956) and Pradeep Sundaram (10/78, Rajasthan v Vidarbha, 1985) of Rajasthan are the other two bowlers to have taken 10 wickets in an innings in the country's premier domestic tournament.

Overall, Anshul Kamboj is the sixth Indian bowler to claim 10 wickets in a first-class match. The list has the likes of legendary Anil Kumble, Subhash Gupte and Debashish Mohanty are the others on the list.

The pacer entered the third day's play with eight wickets to his name and claimed the wickets of Basil Thampi and Shoun Roger to complete the remarkable feat.

As a result, Kerala were all out for 291 in their first innings.

While running through the Kerala batting line-up, Kamboj also went past 50 First-Class wickets in 19 matches. Kamboj, who was picked by Mumbai Indians for the 2024 IPL after an impressive domestic season, recently represented India A in the ACC Emerging Asia Cup tournament in Oman.

Kamboj was among the leading wicket-takers with 17 scalps from 10 matches as Haryana went on to win the Vijay Hazare Trophy title for the first time.

This season he became only the third pacer to record an eight-wicket haul in the Duleep Trophy, behind Mohanty (10/46) and Ashok Dinda (8/123).

Kamboj has 23 wickets from 15 List-A games to his name.

Best bowling figures in Ranji Trophy history:

10/20: Premangshu Chatterjee, Bengal v Assam (1956-57)

10/49: Anshul Kamboj, Haryana v Kerala (2024-25)

10/78: Pradeep Sunderam, Rajasthan v Vidarbha (1985-86).

List of Indian bowlers with 10-wicket hauls in First-Class cricket:

10/20: Premangshu Chatterjee, Bengal v Assam (1956-57) - Ranji Trophy

10/46: Debasis Mohanty, East Zone v South Zone (2000-01) - Duleep Trophy

10/49: Anshul Kamboj, Haryana v Kerala (2024-25)

10-74: Anil Kumble, India v Pakistan (1999)- Kotla- Test match

10/78: Pradeep Sundaram, Rajasthan v Vidarbha (1985-86) - Ranji Trophy

10/78: Subhash Gupte, Bombay v Pakistan Combined Services and Bahawalpur XI (1954-55).

