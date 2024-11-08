The return of Kane Williamson for that series will put pressure, but Smith wants to see Will Young receiving the opportunity to feature going forward. The three consecutive wins against India have kept New Zealand's hopes held high for next year's World Test Championship final at Lord's

Rishabh Pant, Will Young (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "Has to have place at No. 3": Former New Zealand cricketer backs Will Young to bat in top order x 00:00

Former New Zealand cricket Ian Smith stated the national team to put Will Young in to number three position following his exceptional performance in the recently concluded series.

Will Young played a crucial role in New Zealand's Test series whitewash against Team India in India. Featuring in all three matches, he accumulated 244 runs with an average of 48.80 and was also honoured as the "Player of the Series."

The three consecutive wins against India have kept New Zealand's hopes held high for next year's World Test Championship final at Lord's. They will now host a three-match series against England at home starting later this month that will be crucial to their hopes.

The return of Kane Williamson for that series will put pressure, but Smith wants to see Will Young receiving the opportunity to feature going forward.

"Will Young has to have a place in the top six - probably at No.3. Seldom have I seen a more organised New Zealand batter in those trying conditions. He does not deserve to be left out and neither should he be," Smith said on New Zealand radio station SENZ as quoted by the ICC.

While Will Young failed to make a century from his six innings and was perhaps overshadowed by superb individual performances with the ball from Mitchell Santner and Ajaz Patel, Smith said the 31-year-old was a clear standout when deciding who should be adjudged the Player of the Series.

"The TV commentary team I was a part of were given the responsibility of deciding on the match and series awards and I can assure you, Young was a unanimous choice. To leave him out (of the XI against England) would be testament to leaving out someone who's just got 10 wickets in an innings. So, I'm not saying it won't happen. But it shouldn't," Smith revealed.

"When India great Sunil Gavaskar says Young is his choice, that's good enough for me. 'That kid looks so organised. I think he's a player for the future.' That'll do me. (Tom) Latham, (Kane) Williamson, Young, (Rachin) Ravindra - they're four of your top six. You can pick the rest. That's the way I see it," Smith added.

Smith has only just returned to New Zealand after a stint as commentator during New Zealand's victorious series whitewash against India and the former Black Caps wicket-keeper said it was a great feeling seeing the famous triumph with his own eyes.

"There was nothing quite like being on the spot in India to watch that whitewash. Yes, the whitewash. Perhaps the greatest achievement in men's cricket in this country ever, and right up there in all sport. It's such a damn hard thing to do," Smith concluded.

(With ANI Inputs)