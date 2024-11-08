Breaking News
"Indian cricket in general is really special": New Zealand captain Tom Latham

Updated on: 08 November,2024 07:16 AM IST  |  Wellington
PTI |

Top

The Kiwis, under Latham, became the first visiting side to whitewash India in a three-match home series, winning the Bangalore, Pune and Mumbai Tests

Tom Latham. Pic/AFP

"Indian cricket in general is really special": New Zealand captain Tom Latham
New Zealand skipper Tom Latham remained considerate even after the historic 3-0 Test series clean sweep against India recently, asserting that Rohit Sharma’s “quality” side have the ability to make a resounding comeback soon.


The Kiwis, under Latham, became the first visiting side to whitewash India in a three-match home series, winning the Bangalore, Pune and Mumbai Tests.


Also Read: "I have learnt from Rohit that in life, balance is important": Suryakumar Yadav


“Indian cricket in general is really special. We’ve played against them a lot. The guys play with them at the IPL. They were certainly gracious in defeat and they’re still a quality side,” Latham said after arriving here from India.

“They certainly don’t become a bad team overnight and I’m sure they’ll turn things around in time,” he added.

Latham said the series victory became much sweeter because New Zealand suffered a 0-2 defeat against Sri Lanka before landing in India. “When we were in Sri Lanka a few weeks, where things didn’t necessarily go our way, so, I think it makes these times extra special when you’re able to achieve something that hasn’t been achieved before.

“It is just about enjoying everyone’s company, celebrating together. We had a couple of extra days to recover over there, so that was great,” he said.

