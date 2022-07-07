Have made a conscious effort to improve strike-rotation: Shafali Verma

The 18-year-old slammed a run-a-ball 71 not out, her career-best score in ODIs, in an unbroken 174-run partnership with Smriti Mandhana (94 not out) as India decimated the hosts by 10 wickets here on Monday to take a unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series

Shafali Verma

Young Indian opener Shafali Verma, who is known for her big-hitting prowess, says she is making a conscious effort to improve her strike rotation to become a better cricketer.

The 18-year-old slammed a run-a-ball 71 not out, her career-best score in ODIs, in an unbroken 174-run partnership with Smriti Mandhana (94 not out) as India decimated the hosts by 10 wickets here on Monday to take a unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series.



Also Read: India women create history; chase down highest ODI score without losing a wicket

The 18-year-old has not been able to maintain consistency in her performances, especially in the 50-over format.

“Having seen my past matches, I thought I lacked in taking singles, so I’ve worked on it. I’m trying to be better as I feel taking singles is very important to build your innings in ODIs,” Shafali said on the eve of the third and final ODI of the series.

“If it’s a good ball, it’s about taking singles and rotating the strike. If you keep rotating strike, scoring boundaries becomes easy. I’m also working a lot on my fitness.”

In the preceding T20 series, Shafali failed to convert her starts and got out for 31, 17 and 5 in the three matches. But in the ODIs, she scored her first half-century in the format since the one against South Africa in the World Cup in March.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever