Having resource like Paddy Upton will be helpful: Rahul Dravid

Dravid also feels that Upton’s familiarity with Indian cricket set-up will prove to be helpful

Paddy Upton and Rahul Dravid

Paddy Upton’s vast reservoir of knowledge will be an immensely useful “resource” at a time when mental health of cricketers is becoming paramount in a choc-a-bloc international cricket calender, feels India head coach Rahul Dravid.

Upton, who had four fruitful years from 2008 to 2011 under Gary Kirsten is back at Dravid’s insistence and will now help the elite Indian players cope up with pressure cooker scenario going into T20 World Cup in Australia. “With so much cricket being played, mental health side of cricket is very important and having a resource like him [Upton] will really be helpful to the group,” Dravid told BCCI.tv. Dravid also feels that Upton’s familiarity with Indian cricket set-up will prove to be helpful.



“Travelling as players in international cricket, we do understand the mental side of the game and we are lucky to get someone like Paddy on board because he has that experience of being with Indian team during 2011 World Cup and even a little before that. Most importantly he (Upton) is familiar with most Indian players having worked with them at IPL level or in Indian team,” added Dravid.

