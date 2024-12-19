Hazlewood hurt his right calf during Australia’s warm-ups on Tuesday morning. He bowled one over in the opening session on Day 4 before leaving the field with calf soreness. Medical scans later confirmed he had strained his right calf, which led the pacer to miss the rest of the series

Josh Hazlewood

Listen to this article Hazlewood out for rest of the series x 00:00

Australia skipper Pat Cummins has confirmed that fast-bowler Josh Hazlewood will be out of the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series due to calf injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hazlewood hurt his right calf during Australia’s warm-ups on Tuesday morning. He bowled one over in the opening session on Day 4 before leaving the field with calf soreness. Medical scans later confirmed he had strained his right calf, which led the pacer to miss the rest of the series.

“In terms of Joshie [Hazlewood], yes, obviously not ideal. He’ll miss the series. Yeah, take a few weeks to recover and then build up again from there. So not sure exactly when that looks like, but it’ll be at least this series,” said Cummins to ABC Sport on Wednesday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever